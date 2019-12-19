Azerbaijan’s main pipelines carry 35.5M tonnes of oil

Azerbaijan’s main oil pipelines carried 35,488,000 tonnes of oil in January-November 2019, down 6.7% from the previous year, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 80.4% or 28,537,700 tonnes of oil was transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), down 8% from a year earlier.

During the reporting period, BTC also transported 4,141,200 tonnes of transit oil, down 30.8% from 2018.

The 1,768 kilometres long pipeline starts at the Sangachal Terminal near Baku, Azerbaijan. Its transportation capacity is 1.2 mln bpd. It was put into operation in June 2006. Currently, the pipeline is transporting ACG oil, Shahdeniz condensate. Moreover, other crude oil and condensate, as well as transit oil, are also transported via the pipeline.

Azerbaijani oil is also transported via Baku-Supsa and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines.