Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry, Energy Charter Conference hold videoconference

Works planned for the period of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to the International Energy Charter Conference were discussed, Report informs, citing the ministry.

Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan organized a video conference between the Secretary-General of the Energy Charter Secretariat Urban Rusnák and Deputy Minister of Energy and Vice-Chair of the Conference Samir Valiyev.

The meeting was organized to address challenges during the chairmanship of Azerbaijan to the Energy Charter Conference in 2020.

The sides also discussed the technical and organizational matters of the 31st Meeting of the Energy Charter Conference on December 16-17, 2020, in Baku. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the organization’s activity planned for 2020 was evaluated, the current situation of the modernization of the International Energy Charter Treaty and organization of works of Modernization, Execution, Management and Strategy groups, approval of the documents and holding of meetings discussed.

The International Energy Charter representatives and relevant departments of the Energy Ministry attended videoconference.