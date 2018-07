Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan Minister of Energy, Natig Aliyev starts his visit to Moscow, Russian capital.

Report informs, the minister will attend the event to mark the 25th anniversary of LUKoil.

The event will be held in the Kremlin.

The Azerbaijani minister will meet with LUKoil President, Vahid Alakbarov and other officials.