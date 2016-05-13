 Top
    ​Azerbaijani Prime Minister leaves for Georgia

    Tbilisi will host an event dedicated to the East-West energy corridor

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 15 Tbilisi (Georgia), will host an event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the East-West energy corridor. 

    Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Azerbaijan will be represented by the Azerbaijan Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade and Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.

    The foundation of East-West energy corridor was laid by the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline. On March 8, 1996, an intergovernmental agreement between Azerbaijan and Georgia on the supply of oil through Georgian territories gave a start to Baku-Supsa oil pipeline project.

    By commissioning the pipeline with the length of 830 km, capacity of 5.1 million tons per year tons and a maximum capacity of 115 thousand barrels per day, they laid a base for the East and West energy corridor. On April 17, 1999 Presidents of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine and with the participation of a special advisor to the US President and Secretary of State on Caspian region was held an official opening ceremony of the Supsa terminal and Western oil pipeline.

    Baku-Supsa is the first pipeline which independently displayed Azerbaijan in the world market and provided international support for the energy security.

    The Baku-Supsa pipeline has already transported 76.3 million tons of oil so far.

