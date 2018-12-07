Azerbaijan preparing new draft law on alternative and renewable energy production

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Energy Ministry is preparing a new draft law on alternative and renewable energy production in Azerbaijan, Head of Apparatus at the Energy Ministry Zaur Mammadov told Report.

"The draft law has been prepared in accordance with the European Union's Third Energy Package. European countries develop on the basis of successful, unsuccessful and partly successful scenarios in this field. Our advantage is that we’ll use those experiences in Azerbaijani model. We’ll mainly involve private sector in this field. That’s risks for private sector should be reduced to the minimum and green tariffs should be useful for state. If we achieve reduction in costs, we’ll get lower tariffs on alternative and renewable energy types," he said.

According to him, the main goal is to reduce base price in renewable energy, stop subsidies completely or partly.

"We have studied experiences of countries such as Germany, Romania, Poland, Ukraine, Spain, Italy. We organize visits and videoconferences of experts and specialists using a number of programs," he added.

The new draft law will be submitted to the government by mid of 2019.

Azerbaijan plans to increase the alternative energy to 30% of total energy by 2030.