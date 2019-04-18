​Azerbaijan posts over eight-fold increase in wind power production

The production in the sector of electric power, gas and steam production, distribution and supply amounted to AZN 552,200,000 in January-March 2019, up 3.2% from 2018, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Production in water supply, waste treatment and processing sector has risen by 9.3% settling at AZN 71.9 million.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 6,340,500,000 kWh of electric power, up 3.5% in comparison to a year earlier.

Of this, 295 million kWh was produced at hydro power plants, down 11% by contrast to a year ago.

Heating power stations produced 5,778.8 kWh of energy, 4.1% more than in 2018.

Wind power production rose 8.4-fold to 31.8 kWh, solar power production by 10.8% to 8.2 million kWh.