​Azerbaijan posts 6% rise in diesel production

Azerbaijan produced oil products worth AZN 2,544,800,000 in January-October 2019, down 4.8% from the previous year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that gasoline production has dropped by 6.1% to 947,600 tonnes (finished product – 14,300 tonnes), production of gasoline for petrochemical industry surged 19.4% to 203,300 tonnes, diesel production soared 6.1% to 1,714,000 tonnes, furnace oil production surged 33.8% to 98,900 tonnes.

Kerosene production declined by 3.2% to 490,800 tonnes, lubricating oil by 83% to 18,900 tonnes, petroleum bitumen by 16.9% to 205,400 tonnes, petroleum coke by 3.6% to 198,300 tonnes.