Azerbaijan offers cheapest option to export gas to Turkmenistan

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Access to the Azerbaijani pipelines will be the cheapest way for Turkmenistan.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the 1st Eurasian conference of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) on "Energy Economics Emerging from the Caspian Region:Challenges and Opportunities".

According to Kh.Yusifzade, prolongation of talks is due to the controversial "Kapaz" field: " We have pipelines with length up to the middle of the Caspian Sea.There is a very little distance from there to Turkmenistan.I think that the issue will be resolved positively. They call that field "Sardar", and we call it "Kapaz". I believe the issue will be resolved soon".