 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Methanol Plant to pass under SOCAR control

    SOCAR Vice President Suleyman Gasimov stated

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) intends to acquire the Methanol Plant in Baku (AzMeCo).

    Report informs, SOCAR Vice President Suleyman Gasimov stated.

    'The methanol plant will be handed over to 'Aqrarkredit' CJSC under a court decision. SOCAR may acquire the plant till the end of this year', S.Gasimov noted.

    The company official said that the amount to be paid by SOCAR is known: 'The amount is already known, 'Aqrarkredit' will sell the plant to SOCAR after getting it'. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi