Azerbaijan may apply diversified electric power tariffs for various hours of a day

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Proper agencies in Azerbaijan will mull determination of average cost to develop national energy portfolio and advantageous prices for consumers and producers. Report informs, referring to Strategic Road Map for development of public services (electricity, heating, water, gas) in Azerbaijan Republic approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The document envisages application of tariffs reflecting cost (without subsidizing electricity prices); creation of groups including experts and consultants for estimation of internationally comparative end user tariffs, taking into account parity indicators of purchasing prices; application of two-level tariff system for households; determination of consumption volumes for applied tariffs and appropriate tariffs applied in accordance with this scale.

According to Strategic Road Map, the proposals will be developed to reduce concessions for some industrial sectors, differentiate prices for different hours of the day, maintain end user prices for low income consumers during application of prices based on expenditures for development of infrastructure, determine additional charges for electric power to eliminate discrepancy between allocated volume and consumption, raise efficiency of use of reactive energy.

The document also envisages to apply appropriate electricity tariffs (day and night) to reduce load during pick hours.