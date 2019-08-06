​Azerbaijan launches next well drilling in 'Western Absheron'

'SOCAR-AQS' launches drilling works in the well No.65, which projected depth is 850 meters from stationary sea base No. 10.

Report informs referring to 'SOCAR-AQS', the well is planned to be drilled to Girmaki Deste-3 (QD-3) horizon.

'The well will be completed by horizontal drilling to the project horizon and releasing filters, which meet open hole high quality and allow production increase,' information declares.

The company is confident that they will continue to adhere to their values, and as before, will be delivering the wells to the customers in compliance with health, safety and environment requirements; without any complications, ahead of the determined schedule and in a cost effective manner.

The Customer of drilling works is Azneft Production Unit.

SOCAR-AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, the company implements works on drilling the wells from fixed platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water Gunashli Field, fixed platform 10 on the West Absheron, and fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.

The company is a contractor member of IADC since 2009. SOCAR-AQS has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 international standards for Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling and Well Services; Casing Running Services and BOP and Wellhead Equipment Repairing and Testing Services.

SOCAR-AQS is conducting the work on obtaining, in the near future, of the certificate based on the requirements of API Spec Q2.