    Azerbaijan is one of major aviation fuel suppliers to Ukraine

    'Ukrtatanafta' was primary supplier in 2015

    Kiev. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is expected to be classified as one of major suppliers of aviation fuel to Ukraine.

    Report’s Ukraine office informs, Director of A-95 Consulting Group Ltd. Sergei Kuyun told at “Petroleum Ukraine 2016” International Oil and Gas Conference held in Kiev.

    In 2015 the major suppliers of aviation fuel to Ukraine were “Ukrtatnafta”, Belarus and others. But situation in the market has changed: "Ukrtatnafta", Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Israel, Turkmenistan and others are expected to be announced as major suppliers of aviation fuel to Ukraine in 2016.

    Notably, “Petroleum Ukraine” is biggest annual conference of Ukrainian oil and gas market participants. The conference is organized by A-95 Consulting Group Ltd.

