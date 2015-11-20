Azerbaijan and Iran to discuss gas swap

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries, to be held on November 23 in Tehran, Report informs citing ISNA.

"At the upcoming conference there will not be negotiations on gas projects, because members of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries will compete with each other in gas market.

We will hold talks with Russia, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in bilateral meetings on the exchange of gas, "- said Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

"As for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), and in this case, priority is given to the supply of existing export markets, and then to European countries", - he stressed.

In turn, representative of the Ministry of Oil of Iran Mehdi Assai said that Turkmenistan is not among the participants of the Forum, so Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov will come to the summit as a guest.

Forum of gas exporting countries involved Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. Swap deal involves repurchase of the goods on the same or different conditions as at the conclusion of the agreement.