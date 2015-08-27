Azerbaijan increases wind energy production

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 4.1 million KW / hour wind power in January-July. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, this is by 2.5% more compared to the same period last year.

In this period, the production of electricity from solar power plants amounted to 2.1 million kilowatt / hours.

According to statistics, production from thermal power plants increased by 1.5% up to 12.528 billion kilowatt / hours in annual comparison and from hydro power plants increased by 21.7% up to 1,089 billion kW / h.

Total electricity generation in country during the reporting period increased by 2.9% and exceeded 13.623 billion cubic meters per year.

During the review period products and services worth 1 087,4 million manats were produced in electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply section, so in January-July increase by 3.8% observed compared to the previous year.

Water supply, waste treatment and processing sector rose by 5.4% up to 131.2 million manats.