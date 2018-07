Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014, Azerbaijan exported 22,788 mln tons of oil. Report informs reffering to the State Customs Committee, of this amount 16.027 mln tons of oil worth 13.129 bln dollars exported on the customs declarations. In comparison with January-August 2013 the proceeds from the sale of oil assets decreased by 2.18%.

678.728 thousand tons of total exports carried out via the Baku-Novorossiysk, 2.823 mln tons via Baku-Supsa pipeline.

During this period 18.651 mln tons exported along the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and by railway - 634.802 thousand tons.

According to the counters, during 2013 oil export from Azerbaijan totaled 34.245 mln tons, of which 24.855 mln tons of oil worth 20.244 bln dollars exported on the customs declarations.