​Azerbaijan increases oil and gas production

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July of this year, Azerbaijan produced 24 700.4 thousand tons of crude oil (including gas condensate). This is on 0.7% more than in the corresponding period last year.

Report informs citing the State Committee of Statistics, during the reporting period 24 670.1 thousand tons (up 0.7%) of commercial oil was produced.

For seven months of 2016, 17 460.8 million cubic meters of natural gas was produced. Gas production increased by 0.9% compared to the previous year. The volume of commercial gas production decreased by 8% and amounted to 11 015.4 million cubic meters.