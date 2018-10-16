Azerbaijan increases gasoline production by 4%

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018 production of oil products in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 2,408,300,000, up 9.5% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

In the reporting period, gasoline production ascended by 3.7% to 906,300 tonnes. As of October 1, 2018, finished products stood at 36,200 tonnes. Burner oil production declined by 76.3% to 61,200 tonnes, diesel production surged by 11.4% to 1,517,900 tonnes, production of petrol for petro-chemical industry increased by 29.4% to 169,100 tonnes, kerosene production grew by 5.3% to 469,100 tonnes, lubricating oil production soared 4.5-fold to 108,500 tonnes, oil bitumen production went up 38.1% to 219,200 tonnes, petroleum coke production rose by 28.5% to 195,900 tonnes.