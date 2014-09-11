Azerbaijan increases gas production by 5%

Baku. September 11. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August 2014, oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 28.6 mln. tons. As Report informs it was stated in the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan. Compared to the same period in 2013, oil production declined by 1.7%.

During the reporting period 12.3 bln cubic meters of marketable gas was also produced.

In comparison with January-August 2013 production of marketable natural gas increased by 5.1%.

In 2013, oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 43.5 mln tons.

According to SOCAR’s forecasts, in 2014, total oil production in the country is projected to be 41.2 mln tons.

Marketable gas production was 17.9 bln cubic meters in last year.