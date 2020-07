In January-May 2020, Azerbaijan exported more than 4.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, up 21.7% from a year earlier, Report informs, citing Energy Ministry.

TANAP transported 1.6 bcm of gas to Turkey in the reporting period, 5.47 bcm in the period from the launch date to June 1.

Shah Deniz gas is exported to Turkey via South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum transported first gas to Turkey in 2007, TANAP – on June 30, 2018.