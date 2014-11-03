Azerbaijan increased production of straight-run gasoline by 45%

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014 refineries of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced a total of 911.7 thousand tons of gasoline. Compared to January-September 2013 the production of gasoline in the country decreased by 13.3%. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

On October 1, 2014, in the warehouses of enterprises 51.4 thousand tons of unsold goods have been accumulated, which is 114% more than on October 1, 2013.

At the present time only gasoline Ai-92 is being produced at the Baku refineries. Production of gasoline Ai-95 suspended and currently being imported into the country under the brand Premium. The price of gasoline Ai-92 (0.7AZN / liter) is regulated by the government.

According to decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, the price of Premium gasoline is free and currently make up 0.95AZN per liter at gas stations.

Within 9 months 144.8 thousand tons of intended for the chemical industry has been produced. Its production increased by 44.5% compared to the same period last year.

In 2013, 1.407 million tons of motor gasoline and 125 thousand tons of straight-run gasoline have been produced in Azerbaijan.