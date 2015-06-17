 Top
    Azerbaijan increased gas exports in May

    3842 billion cubic meters of natural gas exported in May

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ 3 842387 million cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan in May. This is by 4.17% higher than in the same period of last year.

    "Report" informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in the process of customs declarations, the volume of exports of gas decreased by 26,82% on annual basis and amounted to795,560 million cubic meters.

    According to the report, the gas export in May amounted to 127 346 million dollars which in turn by 32.74% less than the same period of last year.

    In the reporting period export of gas through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline decreased by 2.8%. 

    According to the report, 907.398 million cubic meters of gas condensate were exported during the reporting period.

