Azerbaijan increases exports via northern route by 25%

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to performance calculations, in August Azerbaijan exported 22,166 644.22 tons of crude oil, which is up by 2.73% in comparison with same period last year.

Report informs, referring to the State Statistical Committee, in August, the volume of crude oil exported via BTC (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan) decreased by 3% and amounted to 18 092 965.20 tons.At the same time export volumes via the Baku-Supsa pipeline decreased by 0.5%, amounting to 2 809 029.00 tons.

In August, the northern pipeline (Baku-Novorossiysk) exported 847 107,00 tons of oil, which is by 24.81% more than the same period last year.Crude oil exports by rail decreased by 34.23% and amounted to 417 543.02 tons.This figure is equal to the volume of exports in June.The same figures of the volume of crude oil exports recorded in June and July.