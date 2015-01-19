Azerbaijan increased exports of oil products by 29%

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ During previous year, 23,612 million tons crude oil had been exported from Azerbaijan due to custom declarations that, this figure is less by 9% than 2013. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, total value of exported crude oil made 18,405 billion USD, which less by 9,1% in comparison with the previous year.

During the reporting year, 2, 105 million tons oil products had been exported from Azerbaijan due to custom declarations, which more by 29,1% in comparison with 2013. Total value of exported oil products rose annually by 13% and made 1,365 billion USD.