Azerbaijan increased costs of radioactive metals exploration by 52% last year

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan spent 32.3 mln AZN on geological-exploration works which is 6.5% more than in 2016.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, 81.7% of geological and exploration works were directed to exploration of oil and gas resources (26.4 mln. AZN).

Compared to 2016, last year, funds spent on exploration of radioactive metals increased by 51.9%, regional geological and geophysical works by 25%, hydrogeological works by 19.4%, exploration of non-ferrous metals by 8.3%, scientific research - by 8% and funds spent on exploration of noble metals decreased by 23,8% and exploration of ferrous metals by 14.3%.