Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 772,697 tonnes of oil products worth $392.17 mln in January-August 2018, up 32.4% and 74.4% respectively from the previous year, Report informs.

According to the State Customs Committee, the share of oil products in Azerbaijan’s total export dropped from 3.1% to 3% year-on-year.