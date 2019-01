Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 933,636.15 tonnes of oil products worth $481,039,790, relevantly up 200,295.21 tonnes or 27.31% and $189,777,590 or 65.16% in comparison to a year ago.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) that export of oil products made up 2.68% of Azerbaijan’s total export.