    Azerbaijan gets 0.8% rise in oil production, 2.4% in marketable gas extraction

    Baku.16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018, Azerbaijan produced 28,994,700 tonnes of crude oil, including gas condensate, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Of this, 28,956,200 tonnes were marketable crude oil.

    Oil production has risen by 0.8%.

    In the nine months of 2018, the country produced 22,246,700,000 cubic meters of natural gas, of which $13,833,800,000 cubic meters were marketable natural gas, relevantly up 4.5% and 2.4% in comparison to a year earlier. 

