​Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations to OPEC in March

The daily oil output in Azerbaijan amounted to 763,900 barrels in March, with crude oil making 683,700 barrels and condensate 80,200 barrels, Report says, citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, 418,900 barrels of crude oil, 76,200 barrels of condensate, 15,500 barrels of oil products were exported.

Azerbaijan has completely fulfilled its obligation to keep daily output at 769,000 barrels a day.

The country submitted information on daily oil production during March to the Joint Technical Commission of Joint Monitoring Committee.

The fulfillment of the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ expired on March 31, 2020. OPEC and non-OPEC countries are holding the 9th meeting in the video conference format.