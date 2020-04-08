Top

Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations to OPEC in March

​Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations to OPEC in March

The daily oil output in Azerbaijan amounted to 763,900 barrels in March, with crude oil making 683,700 barrels and condensate 80,200 barrels, Report says, citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, 418,900 barrels of crude oil, 76,200 barrels of condensate, 15,500 barrels of oil products were exported.

Azerbaijan has completely fulfilled its obligation to keep daily output at 769,000 barrels a day.

The country submitted information on daily oil production during March to the Joint Technical Commission of Joint Monitoring Committee.

The fulfillment of the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ expired on March 31, 2020. OPEC and non-OPEC countries are holding the 9th meeting in the video conference format. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!