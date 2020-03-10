Top

Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations to OPEC in February

​Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations to OPEC in February

© google.az

The daily oil output in Azerbaijan amounted to 750,600 barrels in February, with crude oil making 667,400 barrels and condensate 83,200 barrels, Report says, citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, 530,300 barrels of crude oil, 79,600 barrels of condensate, 12,400 barrels of oil products were exported.

Azerbaijan has completely fulfilled its obligation to keep daily output at 769,000 barrels a day.

The country submitted information on daily oil production during February to the Joint Technical Commission of Joint Monitoring Committee.

According to the deal reached by OPEC and non-OPEC countries on December 6, 2019, Azerbaijan’s obligation was set at 27,000 barrels. The agreement expires in late March 2020.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!