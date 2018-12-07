Azerbaijan exports crude oil worth over $376M to Ukraine

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018 Azerbaijan exported crude oil worth $376,337,000 to Ukraine.

Report informs citing Interfax Ukraine that Ukraine totally imported crude oil worth $400.96 million in the reporting period, down 0.6% from 2017.

Ukraine imported crude oil worth $14,538,000 from Iran, $7,173,000 from Algeria and $2,917,000 from other countries.

Ukraine did not export oil in the reporting period.

Ukraine reduced oil import by 24.1% or 223,447 tonnes compared to 2017. Consequently, Ukraine totally imported 702.310 tonnes of crude oil in January-November 2018.