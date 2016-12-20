 Top
    Azerbaijan exported oil products worth 1,4 mln USD

    The cost of petroleum products in this volume made 358,277 mln USD

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ During January-November 2016, Azerbaijan exported 1,388 mln tons of oil products.

    Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), the cost of petroleum products in this volume made 358,277 mln USD. The volume of oil products exported in 11 months of this year is lower by 30%, while the value by 48% compared with the same period last year.

    Notably, oil products sent abroad in January-November made 4.31% of total exports. 

