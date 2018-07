Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 20.901 mln tons of crude oil in 2016, according to customs declaration.

Report informs, referring to State Customs Committee, total value of exported oil was 6.505 bln USD.

The volume of exported oil was down by 4.8% and value by 26.6% in comparison with export indicators of 2015.

Crude oil made up 71.14% of overall export in 2016.