Azerbaijan established safety requirements for domestic heating gas equipment

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents has adopted the standard on "Safety requirements for household heating gas convector and test methods."

Report informs, the project was developed and submitted to the Committee by Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization and Certification. These standards will be applied in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The initial term of the standard test in order to bring it into line with international standards, norms, rules and recommendations advanced by national standards, modern achievements of science, engineering and technology in other countries is 2020, periodic inspection is conducted every 5 years.