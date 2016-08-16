Azerbaijan earned 122.3 bln USD from 'ACG' and 'Shah Deniz' projects

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Totally, 2,834 bln USD from sale of profit oil on 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' (ACG) fields bloc and profit gas on 'Shah Deniz' gas-condensate field entered State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in January-July this year.

Report was told in the fund, 2,770 bln USD of this amount gained from sale of profit oil of 'ACG', 64 mln USD from profit gas of 'Shah Deniz' field.

Notably, from 2001 to August 1, 2016, 119,779 bln USD entered to SOFAZ from ACG as well as 2,506 bln USD from 'Shah Deniz' field from 2007.

Thus, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan earned 122.285 bln USD from two projects.