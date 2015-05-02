Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed prospects of expansion of cooperation in energy sphere

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev, who arrived in Ashgabat to attend a meeting on cooperation in the oil and gas sector.Report informs referring to Turkmenistan.ru, it was said by the press service of the head of state.

During the meeting the president and the head of the energy department of Azerbaijan discussed prospects of expansion of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, including through the implementation of new joint projects for laying gas pipelines transit, in particular on natural gas supplies from the Caspian region to Europe.

In concluding of the meeting Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Natig Aliyev stressed that the two countries that are linked neighborly relations, historical and cultural roots, focused on close cooperation, including in the field of prospecting and exploration of offshore oil and gas fields.