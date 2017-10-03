Azerbaijan and the EU mull a new draft agreement

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Brussels (Belgium) has hosted the next round of negotiations on the part of the new bilateral draft agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) regarding trade, investment and energy trade issues.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy.

It was noted that in the discussions, the Energy Ministry was represented by Senior Adviser of the Legal Relations Department of the Ministry of Energy, Aygun Aliyeva. The sides exchanged views on "Trade and sustainable development", "Energy and raw materials", "Commodity trade" and "Technical barriers in trade" chapters of the draft agreement. The "Energy and raw materials" section of the draft was presented for the first time. The provisions, put forward on export prices of the presented energy and raw materials, transit, involvement of third parties in the energy infrastructure of Azerbaijan, establishment of the "Independent Regulatory Authority" were considered.

According to the statement, the discussions highlighted necessity of studying Azerbaijan's energy market. The Azerbaijani side noted importance of the draft assessment during internal discussions and declaration of concrete stand after this.

At the end of the event, video conferencing between the sides is scheduled for October, as the continuation of the discussions.