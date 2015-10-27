Another winner of tender in TANAP project defined

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Defined another winner of the tender of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project, providing for the supply of gas to Turkey and Europe in the second phase of development of the field "Shah Deniz".

Report informs referring to Turkish media, determined the winning company announced by TANAP Doğalgaz İletim A.Ş tender to perform activities of engineering, procurement and construction of SCADA.

The contract signed with ABB Elektrik Sanayi AS.Ş, which will carry out all works on the engineering, procurement and construction of SCADA systems on the pipeline length of 1850 km, which is laid on the territory of Turkey.

In December 2014, 9 local and foreign companies have been previously evaluated.

TANAP envisages supply of gas to Turkey and Europe in the second phase of development of "Shah Deniz" field.The pipeline, which is part of Southern Gas Corridor, built on the territory of Turkey.It originates from the village Tyurkgёzyu province of Ardahan, will go through 20 regions and connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in İpsala district of Edirne city .

On July 26, 2012, in Istanbul Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister (now President) Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an intergovernmental agreement between the two countries on the TAP. On March 17, 2015 in the Turkish Karos with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili held a groundbreaking ceremony for TANAP.

The pipeline will be commissioned in 2018.The capacity of the pipeline is 16 bln cubic meters per year, of which 6 bln cubic meters will be delivered to Turkey, the rest to Europe.Sales of gas to Turkey will be implemented by company BOTAŞ.The total length of the pipeline is 1850 km.19-kilometer stretch will be built at the bottom of the Sea of Marmara.

SOCAR's share in TANAP project is 58%, BOTAŞ - 30%, BP - 12%.The question of the sale of SOCAR's 7% shares from 58% stake in SOCAR Turkey's TANAP is on agenda.