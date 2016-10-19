Ambassador to Ukraine: Azerbaijani oil supply along Odessa-Brody mutually beneficial

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev visited the editorial office of Caspian Energy International Media Group and met with President and Editor-in-Chief of Caspian Energy Natalya Aliyeva.

Report informs, in the course of the visit a newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev was familiarized with the work of the editorial office, stressed the importance of expansion of information cooperation between the two countries and an important role of international media agencies like Caspian Energy in this process. The diplomat stressed the importance of conduction of the fourth international Caspian Energy Forum in Baku and participation of the Ukrainian companies in this event.

Speaking about bilateral relations between the states, A.Khudiyev said that recent negotiations held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in Baku gave an impulse to new opportunities of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of energy, trade, agriculture, military technical cooperation. A strong preparation for a series of ambitious projects in different areas was commenced.

“The work on fulfillment of decisions passed by the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission for trade-economic cooperation is currently underway. Cooperation in agriculture is being strengthened. Possibilities of increasing supplies of fruit and vegetable products as well as creation of relevant joint ventures for their processing at the territory of both states are being considered. We are deeply interested in increase of export of Azerbaijani products to Ukraine”, the Ambassador continued. As A.Khudiyev said, possibilities of supply of energy resources from Azerbaijan to Ukraine were discussed in Baku. A possibility of supply of hydrocarbons along the Odessa-Brody pipeline is considered in this context. “The resuming of oil supply along the Odessa-Brody pipeline is certainly mutually beneficial for both countries and I think that it will be one of the many components of the entire complex of cooperation”, the diplomat said.

At the end of the meeting Azer Khudiyev gave an exclusive interview to Caspian Energy. In the course of the interview he touched a series of concrete areas and projects, spoke about prospects of development of the energy market as well as touched the issues of development of the tourism sector.