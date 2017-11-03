Ambassador: SGC one of important projects for EU

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union (EU) hails the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project, which opened a few days ago, and believes that this link is of great importance to completely reach the target.

Report informs, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters.

Jankauskas said that the EU also supports other projects implemented by Azerbaijan: "The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, which is currently under construction and expected to be opened in several years, is also one of the important projects. SGC project links the region and EU by transporting energy resources".