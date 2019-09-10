Ambassador of Ukraine: It is important for us to replace Russian market with Azerbaijani

Ukraine is interested in replacing the Russian oil and gas market with Azerbaijani, Report informs citing Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky who spoke at a press conference.

"98% of oil and gas production comes from Azerbaijan. It was very important for us to change the Russian market to Azerbaijani. I believe that this is not the end. We see more ambitious plans. We have every opportunity to supply Azerbaijani fuel further to the EU, " the ambassador said.

According to Kanevsky, today the SOCAR brand in Ukraine is very popular: "I use SOCAR gas station myself. When I go to the airport, I always stop because all the infrastructure has been created there. "

The diplomat said that currently there are about 60 gas stations under the SOCAR brand in Ukraine. Given the increased demand, their total number is planned to be increased to 100. "SOCAR is one of the gas operators in Ukraine, as you know, which indicates the close ties of our countries in the field of energy. The demand for Azerbaijani products in this context in Ukraine is extremely high, " the ambassador emphasized.