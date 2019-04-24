​Ambassador: Azerbaijan is ready to help Belarus in oil supply

Azerbaijan is ready to help Belarus in oil supply if it appeals, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov said while commenting on opportunities of oil supply from Azerbaijan to Belarus, Report informs citing BelTA agency.

According to him, there is no obstacle for Azerbaijan’s assistance to Belarus in this regard: "Our peoples helped each other in difficult times. We always stand for our friend. If there is a need, Azerbaijan will fulfill its duty of brotherhood with dignity," the ambassador said.

He added that along with this, difficulty of oil transportation from Azerbaijan to Belarus should be considered and the most optimal way, which will not lead to an increase in the prices of energy sources, should be found: "There is no question except transportation routes, which seriously affect the price of oil transportation."

He noted that transportation may be available through Black Sea ports.

The ambassador also noted that there is a great potential of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries: "Belarus is located in the center of Europe. That’s the European market opens for us. Azerbaijan is located in the front East and this, in turn, opens the Middle Eastern markets for Belarus."

Belarus plans to start importing alternative oil to Russia’s. Transportation may be carried out through Baltic and Ukrainian ports. Belarusian oil refineries are ready to refine 18 types of oil imported from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.