Alexis Tsipras: TAP is an essential project for Greece

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is an essential for Greece's economic and geopolitical position.

Report informs, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said, in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of TAP in Thessaloniki.

The Prime Minister noted that the pipeline, initially planning supply of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will play a major role in energy security of Europe.

He noted that the pipeline and the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will turn Greece into energy center of the region.

Tsipras added that, important part of the TAP project is participating of the Greek companies in its implementation. As a part of the project, opening of 8,000 jobs is planned.