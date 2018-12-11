 Top
    Alexander Novak: Russia will reduce oil output by 50,000-60,000 barrels

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Under the OPEC agreement, Russia is planning to reduce oil output by 50,000-60,000 barrels in January, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told journalists, Report informs citing TASS.

    According to him, monthly production will be reduced gradually under the agreements.

    He also noted that the meeting with oil companies on fulfillment of OPEC agreement will be held before the New Year. 

