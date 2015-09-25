 Top
    ​Alekseyevka village in Khachmaz gasified for the first time - PHOTOS

    The event was attended by SOCAR President, Vice-President, representatives of Azeriqaz and district executive power

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Alekseyevka village in Khachmaz was gasified for the first time. Report informs, the event was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice-President, representatives of representatives of Azeriqaz, district executive power and the local community.

    On the basis of a single-stage system for rural gasification conducted on 375 users, 2840 polyethylene pipes of different diameter and 17 795 meters of metal pipes were laid. 375 and individual regulators were also installed.

