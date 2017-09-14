 Top
    Alan Duncan: I am proud that BP and SOCAR signed this agreement

    Baku. 14 September. REPORt.AZ/ "I think this is a great news for both Azerbaijan and Britain”.

    Report informs, British Minister for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan told reporters in Baku.

    Speaking about the signing ceremony, the British minister said that the project will make significant contributions to economy of Azerbaijan.

    "Before it was a Contract of the Century, but now there is a Contract of New Century. At the same time, this agreement shows the level of British-Azerbaijani relations. I am proud that BP and SOCAR signed this agreement”, British Minister noted.

