AIOC to increase oil output next year

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) is forecasted to produce 30.9 million tonnes of oil in 2019, up 0.6 million tonnes from 2018’s forecast, Report informs citing Chamber of Account’s opinion on draft state budget for 2019.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is expected to produce 7.6 million tonnes, which corresponds to this year's forecast.

Azerbaijan is forecasted to produce 38.5 million tonnes of oil next year, 37.8 million this year.