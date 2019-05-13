​AIOC reduces associated gas delivery to SOCAR by 5%

During the first quarter, Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) delivered an average of about 5.2 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (0.5 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility, down 4.76% by contrast to a year ago, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).