AGRI countries signed a joint declaration

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ To attend a meeting of member states of the AGRI project, delegation of Azerbaijan which paid a visit to Bucharest met with Minister of Energy, Small and Medium Enterprises and Business Environment Andrei Dominic Gerea.

Report was told in press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the report, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said that political and economic relations between the two countries are successfully developing. He gave information on the latest developments of the Southern Gas Corridor project and about Azerbaijan's achievements in the energy sector. N. Aliyev and SOCAR's investment and marketing vice-president Vitali Baylarbayov assessed the results of the work carried out on liquefied natural gas project of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary (AGRI) positively.

It was noted that the AGRI project in addition to the Southern Gas Corridor is an important component that can contribute to the diversification of routes for the transportation of Caspian gas.The sides also touched upon the activity of SOCAR in Romania, the company's investment in Romania is fully supported by the government of Azerbaijan.

Joint declaration adopted at the end of the meeting expressed support for the development of AGRI project as part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is an important contribution to the energy security of Europe.