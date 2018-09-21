Adviser to the Minister: Tender process of Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria to be completed by year end

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The tender process for pipeline transportation and construction of the IGB-Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipelines, which provide for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, is scheduled to finish later this year, advisor to the Bulgarian Energy Minister Rosen Simitchev told Report.

"The tender process proceeds very well. It will complete at the end of the year and we will immediately begin building the interconnector. We plan to commission the project by 2020,” the advisor said.

Notably, in 2020 Bulgaria will start purchasing Shahdeniz-2 gas to be transported via the Southern Gas Corridor. The country will receive 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually from the Shahdeniz field via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).