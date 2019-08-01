​ACG produces 13 million tonnes of oil in H1

During the first half of the year, Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

Total ACG production for the first six months of 2019 was on average 542,400 barrels per day (b/d) (more than 98 million barrels or 13 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (42,000 b/d), Central Azeri (131,000 b/d), West Azeri (120,000 b/d), East Azeri (94,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (more than 96,000 b/d) and West Chirag (60,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the first half, 124 oil wells were producing, while 44 wells were used for water and 7 for gas injection.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.